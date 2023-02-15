Chicago gets off to a windy start Wednesday

There is quite a bit going on over the next 36-48 hours.

Winds take center stage this morning with a wind advisory still in effect until noon. Winds of 40mph+ are possible.

Highs have already happened around 50 degrees but afternoon temps remain in the 40s.

Tonight will be quiet with less wind and temps in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow finds us being impacted by a winter storm. A winter storm watch is in effect for all counties along the IL/WI border (The Cheddar Curtain) with a winter weather advisory in effect from northern Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, De Kalb and LaSalle counties.

A mixture of rain/sleet/snow begins by tomorrow morning changing to all snow during the day. Highest totals currently appear likely in the winter storm watch area (that will become either a warning or advisory later). In general, it looks like 1-4 inches for much of the area with 3-6 inches far north. Additional fine tuning of these numbers is likely.

Beyond this storm, it will be cold for one more day-Friday. Highs despite sun will only be in the upper 20s. The weekend looks delightful with highs both days in the 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Today is the 12th in a row with above-normal temperatures. We have had zero measurable snow so far this month.

