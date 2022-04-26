Chicago grapples with near-freezing temps Tuesday ahead of widespread frost

Cloud cover has propped temperatures up overnight preventing any freeze so far in our area.

Should skies clear just before sunrise, there would be only a short window of time when temps could tank. The upshot is no big issues with the cold this morning (other than it’s too darn chilly for late April).

Today opens with clouds but we will get some sun out there, enough to nudge highs just past 50 degrees.

Tonight looks colder and a widespread frost/freeze is likely and warnings are up for Chicagoland.

The majority of the area earns a freeze warning with the city and immediate suburbs having a frost advisory.

The rest of tomorrow will be partly sunny and unseasonably cold with highs 20 degrees below normal—low 40s! Then there’s the risk of a mixed bag of rain and light snow tomorrow night into early Thursday. No need for plows.

The chilly air holds through Thursday with some moderation likely starting Friday and a shot at some mild air Sunday.