Chicago to see light rain, mild temps Wednesday ahead of warm end to the week

Light showers will cruise through Chicagoland through early afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be unimpressive, just enough to keep things damp. Highs will mirror yesterday when 50s held at the lakefront and 70s were reached well west and southwest of the city.

Tonight will be dry with clearing skies. Lows in the 50s. Then the heat returns for two days.

Tomorrow looks mainly sunny with low to mid 80s. There’s a very small chance of a storm late at night but it’s looking more likely that activity will remain north of the FOX 32 viewing area.

Friday will be toasty with upper 80s and an uptick in humidity. Storms are likely to fire ahead of a cold front late in the afternoon/night.

Showers will continue Saturday as cooler air filters in.