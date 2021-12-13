Chicago likely to crack 50° Monday ahead of even warmer temps later this week

Sunshine and unseasonably-mild conditions open the week. Highs should crack 50°.

Tomorrow will be similar but with a bit more cloud cover mixing in. Then it’s the meteorological piece de resistance-a run at the record high for Wednesday. The current mark is 64° set back in 1971.

If there weren’t going to be as much cloud cover we could make a legitimate run at 70°.

However, it does look overcast with even a few spotty light rain showers in the area. Showers are most likely at night when a rumble of thunder is possible.

The high for Thursday will be whatever the midnight temperature is-very much like last Saturday. The rest of Thursday will feature clearing skies and falling temperatures.

The chillier pattern lasts through the weekend but the temperatures are really only going to be close to normal-certainly not cold by mid-December standards.

As for snow? Nothing of significance for at least another week. Could be a light mix of rain/snow Friday night into early Saturday morning.