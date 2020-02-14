Chicago records coldest Valentine’s Day temp in nearly half a century

Chicago residents woke up Friday to subzero temperatures on Valentine’s Day that were the coldest in 47 years.

The city recorded minus 2 degrees shortly before sunrise at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s one degree cooler than the city experienced in 1943 — and was also the coldest day so far this season.

But it’s still well above the coldest recorded Valentine’s Day on record in 1905, when the city saw temperatures of minus 11.

“Without much cold to this magnitude this winter, here is a reminder to dress accordingly,” the weather service said in a statement.

But the bitter cold won’t last long.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 14 to 18 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.

The subzero temps follow a Wednesday night snowstorm that dumped 4 inches of snow at Midway and 3.5 inches at O’Hare international airports.

Temperatures will rebound by Saturday into the 30s, with a chance of snow to accompany it.

The City of Chicago has warming centers for those in need:

DFSS Warming Centers

9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday



Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

(DFSS Warming Centers are not open on weekday holidays unless specifically indicated. Hours and days may be extended under extreme conditions. Also, other City facilities might be designated for warming purposes during off hours, That is why it is important to call 3-1-1 for information concerning Warming Center locations, especially during off hours and on weekday holidays)