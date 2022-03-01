Chicago rings in meteorological spring with temps in the 40s

Meteorological spring is here!

After yesterday’s delightful sunny 53 degrees, we will contend with a bit more cloud cover today.

Can’t rule out a sprinkle this morning but nothing of consequence.

Highs today will range from mid 40s far north to mid 50s far south. Winds off the lake will knock temperatures down late this afternoon. The chillier air is short-lived with 50s roaring back tomorrow.

Small chance of a shower once again.

Thursday the cold air drills back in with highs in the mid 30s.

Once again there is a very small chance of something falling from the sky but it will be insignificant.

Friday will be a bit milder with temps close to normal before a big surge in temps which will push highs near 60 late in the day Saturday before showers and possibly a rumble of thunder move in.

Another storm system arrives Sunday night and Monday with rain and/or snow showers likely.