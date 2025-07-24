Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Advisory issued amid strong storms

Today we have a heat advisory in place. The heat index will be pushing to 100-105. There are a few clouds out there, and the chance for storms will be ramping up this afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe storms with damaging wind and heavy rain possible.

Live Weather Alerts

Flood Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper

Live Weather Updates :

4:38 p.m. - Ground delay issued for O'Hare airport until 9:59 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

4:15 p.m. - The Heat Advisory has been canceled for most of the NE Illinois counties. It remains in effect for a few south suburban counties and parts of NW Indiana, though this may be cleared as storms bring relief from the heat.

4 p.m. - Ground stop issued at O'Hare airport until 4:30 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

3:45 p.m. - Ground stop at Midway extended until 4:45 p.m. and the ground stop at O'Hare has been lifted.

3:20 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties until 4 p.m.60 mph wind gusts are possible.

3:05 p.m. - Flood Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 5:30 p.m.Flooding may occur due to excessive rainfall. Thunderstorms are producing 1-2" of rain in 30 minutes. More rainfall amounts of 1-2" are expected over the area. Do not drive over flooded streets!

3 p.m. - Ground stop issued at O'Hare/Midway airports until 3:45 p.m.A line of severe storms capable of 60-70 mph winds extends from the north side of Chicago southwest to Yorkville. Torrential rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning expected.

2:47 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Central Cook County until 3:30 p.m.

2:36 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several Chicago and Indiana counties until 9 p.m.

2:30 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Cook, DuPage, Will, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle counties until 3 p.m. Wind gusts of 70 mph are possible.

Full Forecast :

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain and storms during the day and at night. The potential for storms pushes into Saturday as well.

Highs this weekend start to climb again. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine is back next Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday looks to be cooler with highs in the low 80s.