Expand / Collapse search

Chicago temps hang in the 80s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on July 26th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Clouds mix with the sun today. Should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday around 80ish.  

Tonight it becomes cloudier with a few showers by daybreak. 

Tomorrow features a chance for a couple of showers and a storm although nothing severe is expected. Highs reach the low to mid 80s and it will be more humid.  

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Thursday is a little iffy. It might start with showers but the rest of day looks fine with highs in the low 80s. 

Friday and Saturday look spectacular. Highs 80-84.  Next week: Here comes the heat.