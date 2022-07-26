Chicago temps hang in the 80s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies

Clouds mix with the sun today. Should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday around 80ish.

Tonight it becomes cloudier with a few showers by daybreak.

Tomorrow features a chance for a couple of showers and a storm although nothing severe is expected. Highs reach the low to mid 80s and it will be more humid.

Thursday is a little iffy. It might start with showers but the rest of day looks fine with highs in the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday look spectacular. Highs 80-84. Next week: Here comes the heat.