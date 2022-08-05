Chicago temps to hang in the 80s Friday ahead of weekend steam bath

Just like yesterday, a few spots may pop a shower today. The majority will have zero rain.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs a notch higher than yesterday at about 86 degrees.

It will be cooler by the lake where the water temp at the Chicago shore is a numbing 54 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a steam bath with highs in the low 90s and enough humidity to drive the heat index to 100 degrees. Skies will be mainly sunny.

Sunday will be hot and humid again but a shower or storm is likely by late in the day and even more so at night into Monday.

After that, the rest of next week will be dry with temperatures averaging close to normal.