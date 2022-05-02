Chicago to hit 60 degrees Monday with rain looming for the rest of the week

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight and tomorrow rain returns with a chance for storms tomorrow, highs in the low 50s.

Expect temps in the mid 50s Wednesday with partly sunny skies.

Rain chance is back on and off Thursday through the weekend.

Highs will be around 60 Thursday and Friday. Mild temps return this weekend, low to mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.