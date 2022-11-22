Chicago to hit mid-50s today with plenty of sunshine

Milder air is on the way. We get off to a cold start though with lots of 20s this morning.

At least there’s no wind nor will it be windy today. Highs will make it to 50 degrees with plenty of sun.

It will be quiet again tonight with lows in the 30s. Expect a sunny day tomorrow that will be even warmer, stretching into the mid 50s.

It will be cloudier on Thanksgiving, but we will still manage low to mid 50s. There is a small chance of some light rain late in the day or at night.

Black Friday looks just fine with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 50 degrees. The weekend now looks unsettled with a chance of showers both days with Saturday presenting the highest chance for rain