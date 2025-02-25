Chicago enjoys warm spell with more spring-like days ahead

The Brief Temperatures soared into the 50s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Light rain is expected overnight into early Wednesday, with clouds lingering. Another warm-up is expected by the end of the week, with highs back in the 50s by Friday.



Chicagoans enjoyed another unseasonably warm February day Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

While rain is on the way, the mild temperatures aren’t going anywhere just yet.

What we know:

Light rain will move into the area late Tuesday night and linger into early Wednesday, but most showers should clear by mid-morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers and highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will stay dry.

By Friday, another warm-up arrives, bringing temperatures back into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. However, gusty winds will accompany the warmth, with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

The weekend will be cooler but seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and partly cloudy conditions Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, with similar temperatures.

What's next:

Another warming trend is expected early next week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s Monday and possibly reaching the 50s again by Tuesday.