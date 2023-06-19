Warm Chicago weather to keep on coming

Enjoy the beautiful summer weather in Chicago, unless you're in need of rain for your lawn.

Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s, but get ready for a terrific Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will be relatively comfortable. If you're heading to the lakeside, expect temperatures to be cooler by 5 to 10 degrees throughout the week until Sunday.

Wednesday will see little change in the weather, and Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, but for the most part, it will remain dry. The high temperatures will bounce back into the middle to upper 80s.

Sunday will be just as warm, but there is a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Unfortunately, there is no significant rainfall expected in the forecast through the weekend to help with the ongoing drought conditions.