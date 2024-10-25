Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 16, reported missing from Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  October 25, 2024 10:46am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Sequoia Robinson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday from Englewood.

Sequoia Robinson was last seen in the 1100 block of South Laflin Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Robinson was described as 5-foot-4, 112 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

No further information was provided.

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.