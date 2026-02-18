Infant rescued after stroller rolls into Lake Michigan, police say

The Brief An 8-month-old girl was rescued Wednesday after her stroller rolled into Lake Michigan near North Lake Shore Drive, police said. Witnesses pulled the infant from the water, and she was hospitalized in good condition; the investigation is ongoing.



An 8-month-old girl was rescued from Lake Michigan on Wednesday after her stroller rolled into the water on Chicago's North Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The infant, who was in a stroller, fell into the lake, according to Chicago police. Multiple witnesses quickly responded and pulled the child from the water.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for observation and was reported in good condition, police said.

What's next:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the stroller to roll into the lake. The investigation is ongoing.