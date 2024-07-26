Chicago weather: 90-degree days are on the way

Expect beautiful weather on Friday afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s.

On Friday night, conditions will remain mostly clear with lows dipping into the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm, reaching the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is set to be sunny, perfect for outdoor activities. However, rain chances will return on Sunday with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day.

As we move into the early part of next week, scattered storms are likely to persist. Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of storms along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect temperatures to stay close to 90 degrees for most of the week.