Chicago weather: A brief break from the heat before 90s return next week

A line of strong to severe storms developed ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storms brought damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, leading to localized flooding and multiple instances of downed trees and power lines. Tens of thousands of customers are without power this evening.

The rain and storms quickly dropped temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening, so the Heat Advisory was able to expire several hours early across Chicagoland.

Full Forecast:

Following this evening's storms, the rest of the night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. Any storms that develop Saturday may become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center already has Chicagoland highlighted in a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s on Friday and then mid to upper 80s on Saturday.

Skies are expected to dry out on Sunday. The heat returns with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday remain hot with highs in the lower 90s. While the chance for a stray storm exists, most of the time will be dry, hot and humid.