Chicago weather: Gradual warming trend this week after a cloudy, cool start

Good news — a gradual warming trend is on the way for Chicago this week, but first, expect a cloudy and cool start with occasional showers tonight.

Full Forecast :

A nearby low-pressure system will keep clouds and occasional showers in the area tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, but a few stray showers are possible.

Warmer air moves into Chicagoland on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, although lakefront locations will be cooler in the 50s and low 60s. The skies are expected to be partly sunny.

A quick shot of colder air will send temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A gradual warming trend is then expected Friday through the weekend.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday appear dry at this point with temperatures warming into the 70s.



