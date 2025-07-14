Chicago weather: Air Quality Alert in effect as temps hit 90s

Today we have an Air Quality Alert due to smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This affects sensitive groups, and those with breathing ailments should limit exposure.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow will be warm with highs in the low 90s. There will be sunshine with a small chance of wet weather, especially south.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s again. There is a chance for storms Wednesday, and a better chance on Thursday. Highs will dip to the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Things dried out on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. The mid-80s will be here this weekend with a chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday.