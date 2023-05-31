Chicago weather: Another 90-degree day coming up

Chicago hit 91 degrees yesterday. Our first 90-degree day since Aug. 6.

We will be very close to 90 for highs today through Friday. The only factor holding temps back will be the scattered showers and thunder today and tomorrow afternoon. It will also be cooler by the lake.

Rainfall of any kind is desperately needed with the worsening drought. There could be some spots that get decent rainfall but losers will far outnumber winners in the rainfall department this week.

The weekend looks dry and not quite as warm with a bit of a cool down next week. With 21 hours to go as of this writing, this is still the second-driest May on record.