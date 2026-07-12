Chicago weather: Another lovely day, then hot temps on the way

We have one more lovely, seasonal summer day to close out the weekend, then the temperatures ramp up this coming workweek.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today at least, expect plenty of sunshine and lower dew points to make for comfortable conditions.

Highs will be in the mid-80s across the area, which is about on par for this time of year. It will be closer to 80 degrees near the lake with a northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We’re not expecting any precipitation anytime soon.

But then, over the next few days, the temperatures are expected to soar.