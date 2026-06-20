Chicago weather: A beautiful Saturday before a rainy Father’s Day

You may want to think about moving up those Father’s Day plans with some rain in the forecast.

But before then, we have a perfect Saturday on tap.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast highs will reach the upper 70s throughout the area today. That’s just below our average of about 82 degrees for this time of year.

Skies will be blue, and winds will be dry and fairly light at 5 to 10 mph. Bottom line, today looks like it will be very comfortable.

Please make sure to soak it up, because on Sunday, we’ll have a fundamental change in the forecast coming our direction.

What's next:

Showers will push in by the morning. By the afternoon, we expect some widespread rain showers, and some pop-up thunder is not out of the realm of possibility.

The heaviest rainfall might be farther south, especially south of I-80. For the rest of us, there will still be some light rain up into the northern suburbs and the Wisconsin state line.

Temperatures will be sharply cooler on Monday.