Chicago weather: Beautiful stretch continues before midweek storms

Today will be wonderful in the weather department! Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead

Tomorrow will be another great day with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday night, the chance for rain returns. On Wednesday, we have the chance for storms and heavy rain.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. The chance for storms continues Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. On Friday we will be drying out. Highs to end the week will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend will be a touch warmer! Saturday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.

Our normal high is 84 and our normal low is 66.