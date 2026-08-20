Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Beautiful Thursday on tap with storms possible Friday

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Weather Forecast
Published August 20, 2026 5:39 AM CDT
Published August 20, 2026 5:39 AM CDT
Sunshine, lower humidity make for a beautiful Thursday in Chicagoland
Sunshine, lower humidity make for a beautiful Thursday in Chicagoland

Sunshine, lower humidity make for a beautiful Thursday in Chicagoland

Mike Caplan has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will make Thursday one of the nicest days of the summer, with highs around 80 degrees.
    • Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
    • The weekend looks dry and cooler, with highs generally in the upper 70s to around 80.

CHICAGO - Simply spectacular weather is on the way today!

Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will make this one of the loveliest days of the summer with high temperatures around 80°.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows not far from 60 away from downtown.

Storms possible

What's next:

Friday starts out with some sunshine and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than today. There is a chance for some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend looks terrific with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, with Sunday perhaps being even a little bit cooler than that.

Highs next week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with the next chance of rain arriving Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.

Weather ForecastChicago