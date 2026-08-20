Chicago weather: Beautiful Thursday on tap with storms possible Friday
CHICAGO - Simply spectacular weather is on the way today!
Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will make this one of the loveliest days of the summer with high temperatures around 80°.
Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows not far from 60 away from downtown.
Storms possible
What's next:
Friday starts out with some sunshine and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than today. There is a chance for some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
The weekend looks terrific with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, with Sunday perhaps being even a little bit cooler than that.
Highs next week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with the next chance of rain arriving Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.