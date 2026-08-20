Chicago weather: Beautiful Thursday on tap with storms possible Friday

The Brief Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will make Thursday one of the nicest days of the summer, with highs around 80 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The weekend looks dry and cooler, with highs generally in the upper 70s to around 80.



Simply spectacular weather is on the way today!

Abundant sunshine and lower humidity will make this one of the loveliest days of the summer with high temperatures around 80°.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows not far from 60 away from downtown.

Storms possible

What's next:

Friday starts out with some sunshine and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than today. There is a chance for some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend looks terrific with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, with Sunday perhaps being even a little bit cooler than that.

Highs next week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with the next chance of rain arriving Wednesday.