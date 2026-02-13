Chicago weather: Beautiful today, perfect Valentine's Day weekend ahead

Today is so nice! We have sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. This weekend will be perfect for Valentine's Day plans.

Looking ahead :

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 50. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s under sunshine!

Next week will continue to be warmer than normal. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday night through Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60. We are looking at cooler temperatures to return on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.