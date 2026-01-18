Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Bitter cold continues for Bears gameday

Published  January 18, 2026 7:22am CST
Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Jan. 18, 2026.

CHICAGO - Fans should be ready to Bear Down for bitter cold temperatures for this gameday Sunday in Chicago.

What to Expcect:

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect tonight for the conditions with high temps reaching around 20 degrees, well below the usual average of around 31 degrees.

By kickoff at around 5:30 p.m., it is expected to reach around 18 degrees with clouds overhead.

There is a chance for some very light snow by around halftime, just enough to accent the game.

The bigger issue is the wind chill which will make it feel closer to zero degrees, and below. The gusty winds are expected to stay with us through early tomorrow.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox Chicago meteorologists.

