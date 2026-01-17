Chicago weather: Bitter cold temps, winds to start the weekend

It’s a chilly Saturday with wind gusts making it feel especially cold, and another smaller snowfall is expected later this afternoon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The bit of sunshine over the lake wasn’t making it very warm as temps started in the teens.

And it won’t get much better.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph around the city and suburbs. That will make wind chill temps fall to a little below zero degrees.

There is another pocket of light snowfall coming in mostly this afternoon. There might be a dusting, at most up to an inch around the area. Drivers should just be wary of slick roads.

It will remain chilly to start the week with a brief reprieve on Wednesday, but that won’t last for long.