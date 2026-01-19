Chicago weather: Bitter cold, winds continue, with scattered snow possible

It was a brutally cold day with daytime temperatures in the single digits for most areas with wind chills not much higher than -5 to -15.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Overnight lows will hover around zero under mostly clear skies with wind chills ranging from -10 to -15 degrees.

Sunshine and gusty west-southwesterly winds can be expected on Tuesday with highs in the lower 20s. Light snow will move in Tuesday evening and then scattered snow showers linger through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Another arctic airmass moves in late this week. Temperatures drop to near 20 for highs on Thursday and then falling temperatures are on tap for Friday. Highs will likely be in the mid single digits and then we plummet well below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday highs will be in the single digits and wind chills will be well below zero all weekend.