Chicago weather: Blustery skies today, storm chances return this weekend

Today is gusty with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around 60 today with gusts to 30-35 mph.

Tonight, we have clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead:

The chance for rain is back Thursday night and early Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies.

This weekend will be summer-like! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 80s! There is a chance for afternoon storms on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. There is a chance for storms again on Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for storms on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain again on Tuesday.