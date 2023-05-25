Chicago weather: Breezy and cool day in store Thursday

Yesterday featured quite the spread in temperatures with mid-afternoon readings in the upper 50s near the lake and in norther Lake County with mid 80s in our far south and southwestern viewing areas.

Today will not have the same spread. Pretty much 60s for all except along the lake where upper 50s will be it.

Skies will feature some cloudiness this morning and there are even radar returns showing up indicating the clouds are trying to produce sprinkles. There’s just too much dry air near the surface though so those sprinkles will evaporate before reaching the ground. Skies will clear around midday.

Tonight looks clear and chilly with lows well into the 40s. It’s possible far northern Illinois especially in McHenry County could see some upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be perfectly sunny and milder with low 70s away from the lake. Memorial Day weekend looks magnificent with the warming trend continuing.

It will be in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday. Expect temps in the low 80s Monday.

Next week could actually end up being hot. Upper 80s seem likely with a 90 degrees not out of the question.

There is no rainfall in sight for the rest of the month which means this will finish as the second-driest May on record.