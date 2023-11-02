Chicago weather: Breezy fall day in store

Black ice shouldn’t be a problem this morning despite temperatures dropping below freezing in some areas, mainly away from the city.

The rest of the day will be breezy and milder with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs will reach the low 50s. Tonight it will be breezy and milder with lows not far from 40.

Tomorrow looks dry, albeit rather blustery. Temps between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be in the 40s. Highs will reach the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance of some light rain after dark mainly south of I-80.

The weekend will be milder with highs around 60 degrees both days with a mix of clouds and sun. Showers are possible Saturday night and perhaps Sunday night but rainfall may be more widespread on Monday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler starting Tuesday. Clocks are reset to Standard Time Saturday night.