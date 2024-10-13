Chicago weather: Breezy nights and rainy days ahead

The Brief Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with rain possible and winds gusting to 30-40 mph; lows in the mid-40s. Cooler start to the week: highs in the upper 50s Monday, lower 50s Tuesday, with rain and heavy downpours expected Monday night. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with temperatures rising to the 60s Thursday and 70s by Friday.



As we settle into the night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain.

Those winds are going to pick up, gusting between 30 to 40 miles per hour and temperatures will dip down to the mid-40s overnight Sunday.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, Monday and Tuesday are set to bring cooler temperatures, with highs peaking in the upper 50s on Monday and slipping into the lower 50s on Tuesday.

There’s a chance for rain on both days, but the heaviest downpours are likely to arrive Monday night into Tuesday, particularly near the lakefront. There’s even a possibility of water spouts over the lake.

The good news is sunshine is on the horizon. By Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the 50s, and as we move toward the end of the week, those temperatures are set to climb into the 60s on Thursday and hit the 70s by Friday.