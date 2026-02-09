Chicago weather: Breezy, seasonable temps this week and a small wintry risk Thursday

Today we have increasing clouds with highs around 40 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and a touch gusty with wind up to 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s!

Full Forecast:

Mid-week will be a touch cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday.

There is a small chance for wintry precipitation on Thursday, especially in western counties. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s again. The chance for snow continues Thursday night west.

Friday will be around 40 degrees — a strong end to the week! Skies on Friday will be partly sunny.

What's next:

This weekend we will be back to the 40s!

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 40 and a chance for mixed precipitation into Sunday.

Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.