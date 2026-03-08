Chicago weather: Breezy Sunday brings high temps in the 60s

The clouds should be moving out with the breezy conditions as we spring forward this Sunday morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Winds could reach anywhere from a little more than 10 to up to nearly 30 mph to start the day, but high temperatures are expected to get into the lower 60s.

Normal highs for this time of year are usually around 43 degrees.

Clouds were lingering over the city, which will begin to clear throughout the rest of the morning. That will lead to only partly cloudy conditions during the day.

Highs should remain in the upper 60s to start the work week, but then we will experience a cool spell.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.