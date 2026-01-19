Chicago weather: Brutally cold and windy today with subzero wind chills

Today we have BRUTALLY cold temperatures and gusty wind. This afternoon will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining below zero. It is a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Wind is still gusting to 30-35 mph this afternoon.

Full forecast :

Tomorrow will be cold again with highs in the low to mid 20s. Clouds will be increasing tomorrow with the chance for snow late.

Wednesday will be around 30 with morning snow possible. Temperatures will be dropping at the end of the week. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 20. Thursday night will be down to about zero into early Friday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 5-10 degrees. Friday night will be around 5-10 degrees below zero.

This weekend will be mostly sunny with cold temperatures. Saturday will be around 5-10 degrees, and Sunday will be around 10-15 degrees.