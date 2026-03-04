Chicago weather: Chance of rain continues tonight

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain starting this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. The chance for rain will continue tonight, along with the potential for fog.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Katilin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow will be another day with highs in the 40s and low 50s. There is a chance for rain and storms tomorrow.

The heat is on to end the week with highs in the 70s on Friday! We may be breaking the high temperature record on Friday (currently 70)! There will be another chance for fog to start, and storms are also in the forecast. We will be keeping an eye on late Friday for the chance of strong storms.

Saturday will start with the chance for rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Starting next week, it will be sunny and mild on Monday with highs around 70. Tuesday is looking partly sunny with a chance for rain. Highs will be pushing back to the 60s and 70s on Tuesday.