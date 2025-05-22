Chicago weather: A cool Memorial Day weekend, but brighter skies expected

Chilly, moderate drought conditions will continue in the Chicago area until the warmth returns on Friday and the rain returns next week.

The latest Drought Monitor came out Thursday morning and unfortunately, the moderate drought conditions have expanded. With little to no rain in the forecast until at least Tuesday of next week, conditions may worsen.

Full Forecast:

Tonight will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 40s. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s for most areas.

The weekend looks cool with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds may roll in on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, but we should remain dry.

Rain showers return on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. A slow-warming trend is on tap by the middle of next week with highs likely reaching into the 70s by Thursday.