Chicago weather: Chilly start to weekend, then a big warm-up

It was a chilly start to your weekend, but the area should be seeing a big warm-up in just a few days.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures started in the teens for much of the Chicago area early Saturday, although wind gusts were pretty tame, mostly under 10 mph.

Still, despite the light winds, it was feeling even chillier with wind chills in the single digits.

Forecast highs on Saturday were expected to reach the mid-20s for much of the area, which is below the average for this time of year. Normal highs are usually around 33 degrees.

Early sunshine will give way to some cloudier conditions later.

What's next:

Then we transition into the 30s for Sunday and then the 40s by the early part of the workweek!

That will likely be the start of a string of very mild weather. High temperatures are expected to remain at least in the upper 30s next week, and then even better the following week.