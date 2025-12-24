Chicago weather: Your Christmas Eve forecast

The Brief Christmas Eve stays cloudy and mild, with drizzle and fog arriving tonight. Christmas Day looks dry but gray, followed by a brief warm-up late week. Colder air returns this weekend, with early hints of snow by New Year’s Eve.



Santa is going to need windshield wipers and a foghorn when he flies into town tonight.

What we know:

This Christmas Eve will be mainly cloudy and not as warm as yesterday, but still warmer than normal. Highs will make it into the low to mid 40s. It should be dry during daylight hours. Some drizzle and or light rain will move in tonight along with some fog. Temperatures will likely drop off only a couple of degrees.

Christmas day looks dry but gray with temperatures only climbing into the low 40s. Tomorrow night into Friday morning there can be a few showers before another warm-up.

What's next:

Highs on Friday and Saturday will likely tag 50°. A cold front will blast through sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing in a few days of colder air.

Temperatures will be dropping on Sunday and will be cold on Monday with highs only in the low to mid 20s. It’s still a long way off, but both of our primary longer-range computer models are suggesting some light snow may fall on New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned.