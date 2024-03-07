Chicago weather: Clouding up but temps remain mild

Quiet weather prevails today with a mix of clouds and sun.

Highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with low 50s likely except by the lake where low-to-mid 40s are expected.

Rain arrives early tomorrow morning and will continue much of the day and night. Highs will be in the mid 40s north to mid 50s south. Thunder isn’t likely but there will be soaking rainfall.

Temperatures remain slightly above normal this weekend with Sunday being slightly warmer and much sunnier than Saturday.

The next warming cycle gets under way Monday with 60 degrees in reach, warming well into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.