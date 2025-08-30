Chicago weather: Cloudy start to Saturday, mostly dry conditions

There was plenty of cloud cover to start the weekend which could give way to sunshine later this afternoon.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today is going to be mostly dry, though there is a very slight chance of another shower throughout the day.

The forecast high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s with cooler conditions along the lakefront. There’s an eastern wind coming in, so water temps won’t be so warm.

The normal high for this time of year is around 81 degrees.

What's next:

Sunday and Monday should see highs in the upper 70s and Tuesday could see a high of 81 degrees.

Then highs will drop by around 63 degrees on Thursday.

The next best chance of rain will be Wednesday with a 60% chance of precipitation.