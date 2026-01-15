Chicago weather: Cold air takes hold with subzero wind chills

The Brief Chicago just wrapped up its 11th straight day of above-average temperatures. Much colder air is now in place, with highs in the 20s and subzero wind chills at times. Light snow continues at times, with lake-effect snow causing major travel issues east of the city.



This may come as a surprise, but yesterday was the 11th day in a row with above-average temperatures. Yep, factoring in the high for the day and the low, we ran a 5° surplus. No doubt that sounds odd given how cold and snowy much of the day was.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will definitely not be warmer than normal. We start with temperatures in the teens and windchills below zero in many areas. Highs will only make it into the mid 20s.

Regarding cloud cover, there is quite a bit of cloudiness near the lake this morning. That may be the case much of the day while our inland counties enjoy full sunshine. Lake-effect snow continues to favor LaPorte and Berrien and counties where travel will be extremely difficult. The winter storm warning was extended to include Porter county as well but so far that county is not getting slammed with much snow.

Tonight a disturbance will roll into Chicagoland that will have light snow continuing off and on end into tomorrow. Accumulations look light — generally an inch or so.

Future forecast

What's next:

Highs tomorrow could briefly get a degree or two above freezing and that will be the warmest day in the foreseeable future. I can’t rule out a snow shower in the area on Saturday but once again accumulations look unimpressive.

What will be impressive is the cold air that will be in place starting Saturday continuing into next week. We will likely get into the low 20s on Saturday, but I think we stay in the upper teens on Sunday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and it may get even colder than that on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Little if any precipitation is expected during that time frame.