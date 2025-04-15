Chicago weather: Cold, cloudy start to the week before big warmup

The Brief Chicago will see a chilly and windy day today, with highs around 48 degrees early this morning and temperatures holding steady in the mid-40s. Tonight brings freezing temps to the city and even colder conditions in the suburbs. Warmer days return later in the week, with highs near 80 degrees on Friday before cooling slightly into Easter weekend, which looks mostly dry with a chance of rain Sunday night.



It is going to be a chilly and blustery day today. We’ve probably already hit our high for the day of 48 degrees which happened at 1 a.m.

There will be plenty of cloudiness and even some light morning showers. Temperatures will more or less flatline in the mid 40s. Tonight will be downright cold with lows in the 20s in some suburbs and just below freezing in the city.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, after a very cold start, plenty of sunshine will make for a somewhat milder day with low to mid 50s likely for highs.

On Thursday, it warms up into the 60s and there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, arriving either late in the afternoon or at night.

And then there’s Friday. Right now, it appears as though there could be some thunderstorms either late in the day or at night, but there are plenty of questions and doubts remaining about how strong-to-severe any of that activity can be. I am much more confident that it will be a very warm day by mid-April standards with highs not far from 80 degrees.

On Saturday we should be drying out from any storms late Friday, but it won’t be as warm with highs not far from 60°.

Chicago Easter forecast

What to Expect:

On Easter, the question remains: will it rain? There are growing indications that most of the day will end up dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The highest chance for rain on Easter will occur at night when there could be a few showers and thunderstorms carrying over into Monday morning.