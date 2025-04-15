Chicago weather: Cold, cloudy start to the week before big warmup
CHICAGO - It is going to be a chilly and blustery day today. We’ve probably already hit our high for the day of 48 degrees which happened at 1 a.m.
There will be plenty of cloudiness and even some light morning showers. Temperatures will more or less flatline in the mid 40s. Tonight will be downright cold with lows in the 20s in some suburbs and just below freezing in the city.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow, after a very cold start, plenty of sunshine will make for a somewhat milder day with low to mid 50s likely for highs.
On Thursday, it warms up into the 60s and there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, arriving either late in the afternoon or at night.
And then there’s Friday. Right now, it appears as though there could be some thunderstorms either late in the day or at night, but there are plenty of questions and doubts remaining about how strong-to-severe any of that activity can be. I am much more confident that it will be a very warm day by mid-April standards with highs not far from 80 degrees.
On Saturday we should be drying out from any storms late Friday, but it won’t be as warm with highs not far from 60°.
Chicago Easter forecast
What to Expect:
On Easter, the question remains: will it rain? There are growing indications that most of the day will end up dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
The highest chance for rain on Easter will occur at night when there could be a few showers and thunderstorms carrying over into Monday morning.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.