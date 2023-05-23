Chicago weather: Cooler air arriving! Find out what's in store for Memorial Day weekend

After enjoying another day of warm temperatures in the 80s, cooler air is set to arrive.

A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday morning, bringing a change in weather. Expect highs in the 60s tomorrow and on Thursday, providing a refreshing break from the recent heat.

By Friday, temperatures will gradually rise, but we can still anticipate upper 60s as highs within the city and near the lake. Inland locations will experience slightly warmer conditions, reaching the 70s on Friday.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend, the forecast is filled with good news. Sunshine will prevail, accompanied by highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. As we approach Monday, temperatures will climb further into the lower 80s.

While the days ahead promise beautiful weather for outdoor activities, it's important to note the concerning lack of rain. Unfortunately, there are no signs of precipitation in the foreseeable future. Drought conditions are developing and expected to worsen over the next week and a half.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures and sunny skies this Memorial Day Weekend!