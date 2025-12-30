Chicago weather: Cold with light snow today, slick spots possible

Today will be cold with light snow. Snow is coming down in western counties as of this lunch hour. The potential for snow will continue this afternoon and evening with minimal accumulation possible.

Take it slow on untreated surfaces as it may get slick. Highs today will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

Full forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be climbing into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There is a chance for snow again Wednesday afternoon and evening, again with minimal accumulation possible.

New Year's Eve will be COLD! Temperatures will be dropping to about 10 degrees on Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s.

We end the week with mostly sunny skies Friday and highs in the upper 20s.

This weekend will be dry and partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be about 30, and the mid 30s will be here Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. The normal high today is 33 and normal low is 21.