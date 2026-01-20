Chicago weather: Cold sunshine today before snow returns tonight

Today we have cold temperatures and sunshine. Highs today will be in the low to mid 20s with wind chills this afternoon around 10-15. Clouds will be increasing later today, and the chance for snow is back tonight into early tomorrow.

We are looking at around 1-2" possible in most of Chicagoland, with heavier snow expected north of the city. There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Lake and McHenry counties where 3-5" of snow is possible.

Full forecast :

Tomorrow will be around 30 with the return chance for scattered snow in the afternoon and evening. It will be a touch gusty with wind to around 20-25 mph possible. Snow may lead to slick travel for the morning and evening rush.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s. It will get VERY cold Thursday night with lows dropping below zero. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of zero. On Friday night, temperatures drop back to -5 to -10.

This weekend will be mostly sunny, but the cold temperatures carry on. Saturday will be around 10 and Sunday, highs will be around 15 to 20. Ouch!

Starting next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs around 20.