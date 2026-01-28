Chicago weather: Cold sunshine today, snow chances return late week

Today is mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper teens. We still have gusty winds, up to 20-25 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low single digits and a wind chill of -10 to -15.

Full forecast :

Tomorrow will be sunny again with highs in the mid to upper teens. The chance for snow moves in Thursday night and will continue on and off through Saturday night.

We will be watching for drops in visibility and fluffy accumulation, especially within the lake effect bands of snow. Highs on Friday will be in the upper teens again with partly sunny skies.

This weekend will be a touch warmer with highs back in the 20s! Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures around 20-25. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Early next week, we may see the 30s again! Highs on Monday will be around 30 with mostly cloudy skies. We take a crack at freezing next Tuesday. Our normal high today is 31.