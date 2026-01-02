Chicago weather: Cold sunshine today, warming trend next week

Today is pretty, chilly! Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we have increasing clouds with lows in the upper teens.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30. Sunday will be in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for snow Sunday night.

A long stretch of mild temperatures will be here next week. On Monday, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain next Thursday with upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies.