Chicago weather: Comfortable temps give way to next week's heat wave

The Brief Chicago will see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs around 80 degrees before clouds increase overnight. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures in the low to mid-70s are expected Friday, with additional storm chances late Saturday into early Sunday. Summer heat surges back early next week, with highs reaching the mid-90s Monday and climbing into the upper 90s by midweek.



Today we have partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs on Friday will only be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday night and early Sunday. Sunday will be partly sunny as the day progresses with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s.