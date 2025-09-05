Chicago weather: Cool, clear weekend ahead

Clear and chilly conditions are expected overnight in the Chicago area, with temperatures dipping into the lower 40s in the northwest suburbs and closer to 50 degrees downtown.

Saturday’s forecast calls for highs near 67 degrees with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will start sunny before a few afternoon clouds move in, but conditions will remain dry.

The cooler pattern will hold through the weekend, with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-70s by Monday and reach around 80 degrees by midweek. A slight chance of showers is possible Tuesday night, but otherwise the area should see temperate, seasonable weather.